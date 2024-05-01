Starfield’s big May update adds 60fps mode on Xbox

Bethesda Game Studios has detailed this month’s update for Starfield, and it’s a pretty big one.

In a new five-and-a-half-minute video, the developer outlined the many changes coming to the open-world sci-fi game, including, most notably, a 60fps mode for Xbox Series X (but not S). Last year, game director Todd Howard told IGN that the game was locked to 30fps on consoles to maintain “consistency” in performance.

With the May update, though, Series X owners will be able to select a performance mode that will prioritize 60fps while lowering resolution and the detail of special effects, lighting and crowds.

It should be noted that while the PC version of Starfield hasn’t had the same 30fps restriction, players were still having trouble maintaining 60fps when the game launched. Therefore, it remains to be seen how consistent the higher framerate will be on consoles.

In addition to the improved framerate, the May update introduces more detailed surface maps, interior ship decorations and various bug fixes.

The update is now available in beta on Steam ahead of a wide release on Xbox consoles and PC on May 15th.

In addition to this update, Bethesda confirmed that a land vehicle is in development for use on planets. One of the criticisms some players had of Starfield is that there were long stretches of largely empty terrain that they had to cross on foot, so this vehicle intends to address that.

Bethesda is also working on the first paid expansion for Starfield, dubbed Shattered Space, which is set to release this fall.

Source: Bethesda