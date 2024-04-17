Heineken might have made 2024’s coolest phone

The Boring Phone is a new collaboration between the beer company Heineken and the Boston-based streetwear company Bodega.

It may look really cool, but don’t get your hopes up because there have only been 5,000 made and Heineken will be giving them away throughout the year instead of selling them. The companies call it the Boring Phone because they say that smartphones are too interesting for everyday life. Thus, the Boring Phone will be less distracting and allow you to just live.

The phone is based on the Nokia 2780, but this version looks retro with translucent plastic and a fun Heineken pixel art logo on the outer screen. Much like the original 2780 the phone comes with the classic Snake, a super low-resolution camera and 4G connectivity.

Since it’s a flip phone, it also has incredible battery life, great drop resistance and the ability to end calls with a dramatic snap according to the Heineken promotional website.

It’s unclear when the phone is coming out but if you want one that’s not clear, Nokia/HMD sells the 2780 for around $90 USD (roughly, $125 CAD).

Source: Heineken