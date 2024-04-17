Samsung discounts Galaxy Buds, watches, tabs and more

Samsung offering discounts on several devices, including its Galaxy Watch series, tablets, and Galaxy Buds.
Take a look at the deals below:
- Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: now $189.99, was $289.99
- Galaxy Buds FE: now $99.99, was $139.99
- Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): now $284.99, was $409.99
- Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): now $324.99, was $449.99
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB: now $1,649.99, was $1,749.99
- Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB: now $1,399.99, was $1,499.99
- Galaxy Tab S9: now $999.99, was $1,249.99
- Galaxy Book 4 Ultra (16-inch Core Ultra 9): now $3,699.99, was $3,999.99
You can grab many of these devices at a discounted rate on Samsung’s website.
