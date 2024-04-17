Fido offering $40/75GB 4G Canada-U.S. plan only in Quebec

Fido is offering amazing deals on data plans to new BYOD subscribers, including a $40 plan that includes 75GB of Canada/U.S. data.

Over on RedFlagDeals, users are also reporting the ability to get this deal with the purchase of a new phone or an upgrade of your old one. However, these threads are marked as ‘ your mileage may vary,’ which means that some might not be able to get the deal.

It should also be noted that the $40 price includes signing up for automatic payments. Without this bonus, the plan is $45 per month.

Speed-wise, these plans are locked on the 4G network with maximum speeds of 150mbps. It’s not incredibly fast, but should be more than enough for most mobile internet tasks.

Fido previously had a similar Canada-U.S. plan available in Quebec, but it only had 60GB of 4G data for $45/mo ($50 without autopay).

Source: Fido Via: RedFlagDeals