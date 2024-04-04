Meta’s AI image generation capabilities first came under fire back in late 2023, when it allowed users to create all kinds of lewd stickers based on prompts, including stickers like Waluigi holding a rifle, Justin Trudeau showing his buttocks, child soldiers and more.

Now, according to The Verge, Meta’s AI image generator also struggles with creating images of two people of different races.

The Verge‘s Mia Sato tried generating an image of two people with several prompts like “Asian man and Caucasian friend,” “Asian man and white wife,” and “Asian woman and Caucasian husband,” and the image generator failed horribly.

On multiple occasions, the tool returned images of two Asian people, which isn’t what the prompts stated. According to Sato, tweaking the prompts to be more specific didn’t really help.

“When I asked for an “Asian man and white woman smiling with a dog,” Meta’s text generator on Instagram gave me three back-to-back pictures of two Asian people.

“When I changed “white” to “Caucasian,” it did the same. “Asian man and Caucasian woman on wedding day” gave me an Asian man in a suit and an Asian woman in a traditional-looking garment.”

Sato also tried generating an image of an “Asian woman with Black friend,” but the generator spat out an image of two Asian women. Only upon changing the prompt to “Asian woman with African American friend” did the generator create an accurate image. The tool also leaned heavily into stereotypes and consistently represented “Asian women” as being East Asian-looking with light complexions.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge