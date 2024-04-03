SiriusXM dedicates Channel 13 to Taylor Swift for a limited time

T Swift fans rejoice; the popstar will get her own SiriusXM channel within the next week. Starting Sunday, April 7th, Taylor Swift will have her own SiriusXM channel, ‘Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),’ 13 days ahead of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The channel is available for a limited time and will play Taylor Swift 24/7 across North America. It’ll play music from all the albums and include tracks ‘From the Vault,’ and ‘Taylor’s Versions’ alongside live recordings and bonus tracks.

Throughout the weekend of Friday, April 19th, the channel will play Taylor’s full upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

Further, the channel will be available until May 6th and only to subscribers in their cars and with the SiriusXM app.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

The SiriusXM app is available on Android and iOS.

Source: Variety