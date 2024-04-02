Cheaper Airpods and new AirPods Max to launch later in 2024

New AirPods are on the way.

According to reliable supply chain analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), an India-based Foxconn subsidiary that’s set to be a supplier of the low-cost AirPods will ramp up production in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This backs up a report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman that stated Apple plans to release two 4th-Gen AirPods models in September and October, including a new entry-level and mid-range version of the wireless earbuds. Gurman’s report says that the new earbuds will offer a better fit, improved sound quality and, of course, a charging case with a USB-C port.

In the research note, Pu goes on to say that the new AirPods Max will also release in the fourth quarter of 2024. It’s unclear what Apple will update in its pricey, high-end headphones, but a USB-C port is a likely addition.

Hopefully, the tech giant will also revamp the over-ear headphones’ flimsy case to offer more protection.

Image credit: Apple

Via: MacRumors