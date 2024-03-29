fbpx
Apple’s long-rumoured OLED iPad Pro update could finally arrive in May

The refreshed iPad Air, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil will likely be revealed at the same time

Patrick O'Rourke
Mar 29, 20244:43 PM EDT 1 comment
iPad Pro

It looks like the reveal and release of Apple’s often-rumoured OLED iPad Pro update has been pushed back to early May, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

The new iPad Air, which is rumoured to include a larger 12.9-inch display option, will reportedly arrive alongside the updated OLED iPad Pro. Gurman says that the new iPad Pro will feature the M3 chip alongside an updated Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad. The current iPad Pro features Apple’s M2 chip.

On the other hand, the iPad Air is rumoured to feature Apple’s last-gen M2 chip and two size options: 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. Apple’s current iPad Air features the M1 chip.

According to Gurman, Apple initially planned to release its new mid-range and high-end iPad towards the end of March or early April, but delayed the refresh’s release to finish the device’s software.

This hints that iPadOS could be getting a substantial update in the near future, likely at WWDC 2024, which the tech giant recently confirmed is scheduled for June 10th-14th. However, rumours surrounding iPadOS 18 remain sparse right now. While the tablet operating system update will be revealed at WWDC, it likely won’t launch until the fall.

Source: Bloomberg

