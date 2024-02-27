New on Paramount+ Canada: March 2024

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in March.
Highlights for the month include The Thundermans Return, Survivor, The Good Mother, and more.
See below for the full list of new content:
March 1st
- The Braid (Movie)
- In Bloom (Special)
- FBI True, New Season (Series)
March 5th
- Alone, Seasons 1-7 (Series)
- Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)
March 6th
- Survivor, Season 46 Premiere (Series)
March 7th
- The Thundermans Return (Movie)
- Elsbeth, Series Premiere (Series)
March 8th
- The Good Mother (Movie)
March 12th
- Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block (Series)
March 13th
- Little Wing, Paramount+ Original Film (Movie)
March 14th
- Little Wing, Paramount+ Original Film (Movie)
- Teen Mom Family Reunion, Season 3, New Episodes Weekly (Series)
March 19th
- That Girl Lay Lay, Season 2 (Series)
March 22nd
- Dream Scenario (Movie)
March 26th
- Spongebob Squarepants, New Episode Block (Series)
March 27th
- Behind the Music, New Episode Block (Series)
- LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop (Special)
March 29th
- A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount+ Original Series Premiere (Series)
- Orah (Movie)
- Silent Night (Movie)
Find what came to the service in February here.
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.
Image credit: Paramount+