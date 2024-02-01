New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2024

Paramount has revealed everything new coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in February.
Highlights for the month include Halo Season 2 premiere, The Family Stallone, One True Loves and more.
See below for the full list of new content:
February 1st
- A Bloody Lucky Day (Series)
February 2nd
- One True Loves (Movie)
- The World According to Football (Series)
- Who’s Yer Father (Movie)
February 6th
- Double Happiness (Movie)
- Young Dylan (Series), New Episode Block
February 7th
- Behind the Music (Series)
February 8th
- Halo (Series) Two Episode Season 2 Premiere.
February 9th
- Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Series), Season 7 Premiere
- She Came to Me (Movie)
February 10th
- Dicks: The Musical (Movie)
February 12th
- Dora: Say Hola to Adventure (Special)
February 13th
- The Daily Show (Series)
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (Series), New Episode Block
- Catfish (Series) Seasons 1-7
- The Loud House (Series), New Episode Block
February 16th
- 100 Days to Indy (Series)
- The Kill Room (Movie)
- Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration (Special)
February 19th
- NCIS (Series), Season 21 Premiere
- NCIS: Hawaii (Series), Season 3 Premiere
- The Neighborhood (Series), Season 6 Premiere
February 20th
- Blaze and the Monster Machines (Series), New Episode Block
- FBI (Series), Season 6 Premiere
- FBI: International (Series), Season 3 Premiere
- FBI: Most Wanted (Series), Season 5 Premiere
February 21st
- The Family Stallone (Series), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2
February 22nd
- Ghosts (Series), Season 3 Premiere
- So Help Me Todd (Series), Season 2 Premiere
- Lift (Documentary)
February 23rd
- Blue Bloods (Series), Season 14 Premiere
- Fire Country (Series), Season 2 Premiere
- The Braid (Movie)
February 25th
- CSI: Vegas (Series), Season 3 Premiere
February 27th
- As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (Special)
- Danger Force (Series), New Episode Block
February 29th
- Big Nate (Series), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2B Premiere
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.
Find out what came to the service in January here.
Image credit: Paramount+