New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2024

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 1, 20244:11 PM EST 0 comments

Paramount has revealed everything new coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in February.

Highlights for the month include Halo Season 2 premiere, The Family Stallone, One True Loves and more.

See below for the full list of new content:

February 1st

  • A Bloody Lucky Day (Series)

February 2nd

  • One True Loves (Movie)
  • The World According to Football (Series)
  • Who’s Yer Father (Movie)

February 6th

  • Double Happiness (Movie)
  • Young Dylan (Series), New Episode Block

February 7th

  • Behind the Music (Series)

February 8th

  • Halo (Series) Two Episode Season 2 Premiere.

February 9th

  • Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Series), Season 7 Premiere
  • She Came to Me (Movie)

February 10th

  • Dicks: The Musical (Movie)

February 12th

  • Dora: Say Hola to Adventure (Special)

February 13th

  • The Daily Show (Series)
  • Baby Shark’s Big Show (Series), New Episode Block
  • Catfish (Series) Seasons 1-7
  • The Loud House (Series), New Episode Block

February 16th

  • 100 Days to Indy (Series)
  • The Kill Room (Movie)
  • Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration (Special)

February 19th

  • NCIS (Series), Season 21 Premiere
  • NCIS: Hawaii (Series), Season 3 Premiere
  • The Neighborhood (Series), Season 6 Premiere

February 20th

  • Blaze and the Monster Machines (Series), New Episode Block
  • FBI (Series), Season 6 Premiere
  • FBI: International (Series), Season 3 Premiere
  • FBI: Most Wanted (Series), Season 5 Premiere

February 21st

  • The Family Stallone (Series), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2

February 22nd

  • Ghosts (Series), Season 3 Premiere
  • So Help Me Todd (Series), Season 2 Premiere
  • Lift (Documentary)

February 23rd

  • Blue Bloods (Series), Season 14 Premiere
  • Fire Country (Series), Season 2 Premiere
  • The Braid (Movie)

February 25th

  • CSI: Vegas (Series), Season 3 Premiere

February 27th

  • As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (Special)
  • Danger Force (Series), New Episode Block

February 29th

  • Big Nate (Series), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2B Premiere

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.

Find out what came to the service in January here.

Image credit: Paramount+

