fbpx
News

MouthPad is a touchpad you use with your tongue

The MouthPad can control computers, tablets and smartphones via Bluetooth

Dean Daley
Jan 11, 20248:05 PM EST 0 comments

The MouthPad is a weird new device revealed at CES 2024 that lets users control their laptop, tablet or phone with their tongue. It’s a Bluetooth-enabled tongue-operated touchpad that sits on the roof of the user’s mouth. It’s invisible to everyone else, but it detects tongue movement in real-time and connects to a standard cursor.

The MouthPad looks like a retainer but also features a touchpad, which your tongue slides against to operate the pad. The device is fully wireless, and when it’s dead, you can recharge it in its case. The MouthPad is reportedly made from trusted and carefully-sourced dental materials, each with a custom-made MouthPad.

It works with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. It reportedly offers five hours of battery life and takes two hours to charge.

While this might seem like a silly product to some, it’s a big step for accessibility. The team behind the product believes that people deserve universal digital access to devices, and say they’re launching the MouthPad to give everyone access, “Whoever you are. Wherever you go. Whatever you do.”

This tech could be essential for someone who has a spinal cord injury or can’t use their hands.

Source: Augmental.Tech Via: Engadget 

Related Articles

Gaming

Wait until Nintendo’s lawyers see this unauthorized Mario AI hologram from CES

News

Brampton mayor motion could lead to fines for inappropriate 911 calls

Business

MPs slow to take action despite agreeing carriers should stop hiking costs of wireless services

News

Zeekr to launch first car with Intel’s AI chips later this year

Comments