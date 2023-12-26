Boxing Day tech deals now live from Amazon Canada

The time is now for great deals as Amazon Canada and its partners have unleashed discounts for Boxing Day 2023.

Check out all of Amazon’s top offers below:

Amazon Devices

Smartphones

Audio

Gaming and VR

Smartwatches, Fitness trackers

For MobileSyrup‘s round-up of retailer Boxing Week tech deals, follow this link. You can find all the top carrier deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.