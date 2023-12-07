Lenovo doing Legion Go giveaway at Game Awards, Canadians not eligible

Lenovo is taking a page from Valve’s book and giving away Legion Go handheld gaming PCs during The Game Awards tonight.

The company announced on December 7th that it would give away 100 Legion Gos during the live broadcast. Participants are directed to visit ‘TGAlegion.com‘ during the broadcast to enter for a chance to win one of the hundred Legion Gos.

The Game Awards starts at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on December 7th. You can learn how to watch it here.

Unfortunately for Canadians, Lenovo is only opening the contest to U.S. residents.

During the 2022 Game Awards, Valve gave away one Steam Deck handheld every minute. Unlike Lenovo’s contest, Canadians were eligible to enter and win a Steam Deck.