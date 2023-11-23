Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is already 15 percent off on PlayStation, less than two weeks after launch.

As spotted by Canadian game deals hunter Lbabinz, the latest entry in the long-running first-person shooter series is $76.49 (regularly $89.99) on the PlayStation Store. The game is regular price on both Xbox and Steam.

Note that while it’s called the ‘Cross-Gen Edition’ (meaning it works on both PS4 and PS5), that is the base version of the game since the only other option is the $129.99 ‘Vault Edition.’

This deal ends on November 25th, so snag it soon if interested.

Reception to this year’s Call of Duty has been particularly mixed. While MobileSyrup contributor Steve Vegvari overall liked the game, others, like IGN, have been harsher on both its single-player campaign and multiplayer suite. The former is a brief affair that reuses elements from the multiplayer, while the online component features primarily consist of 16 maps taken from 2009’s Modern Warfare II. This has led many to criticize the game for feeling rushed, which was supported by a Bloomberg report detailing a truncated development cycle.

Nonetheless, Activision says Modern Warfare III has already set records for “the highest engagement” in the rebooted MW trilogy.

It’s worth noting that PlayStation also launched a ‘PS5 Slim’ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle right on time for Black Friday. With it, you pay the standard $649 price for the PS5 and get MW3 at no additional cost.

Image credit: Activision