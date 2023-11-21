Select MacBook Pro models are up to 26 percent off today

A fresh new round of deals has popped up on Amazon Canada that sees respectable discounts on select Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro models.
Check them out below:
- Apple 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip, 13-inch Retina Display for $1,399 (save 18%)
- Apple 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display for $1,499 (save 12%)
- Apple 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display for $1,499 (save 26)
- Apple 2021 MacBook Pro, 16-inch, Apple M1 Max chip with 10‑core CPU for $3,299 (save 25%)
- Apple 2020 MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip for $1,42 (save 26%)
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display for $1,484 (save 10%)
- Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (13-inch) for $1,442 (save 26%)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro for $2,361 (save 11%)
- Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip for $2,519 (save 20%)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU for $2,549 (save 12%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.