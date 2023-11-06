MediaTek launches the Dimensity 9300 flagship chipset

Chipmaker, MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9300, a similarly specced chipset to the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Dimensity 9300 features only big performance cores, with no smaller efficiency cores. There’s a single prime Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.25GHz and three other X4 cores at a slower 2.865GHz. Additionally, there are four Cortex-A720 processors that clock at 2.0GHz.

While the Dimensity 9300 lacks the efficiency core, MediaTek claims the new chip offers 33 percent less power than last year’s 9200 chipset and offers 40 percent improved peak performance. Theoretically, the bigger cores will offer more power per second for the low-intensity task, but it’ll accomplish these tasks faster.

The 9300 uses Arm’s Immortalis G720 in a 12-core architecture for its GPU, which is reportedly 46 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

Similar to Qualcomm, the Dimensity 9300 will focus on AI. The company claims that its AI processing power has doubled compared to last year.

Further, the Dimensity 9300 supports up to 180Hz refresh rate on WQHD resolution and offers standalone image stabilization and support for Wi-Fi 7.

While the Dimensity 9300 seems like a fine chip that could rival Qualcomm’s 8 Gen 3, we’ll unlikely see it in any flagships in Canada or the U.S.

