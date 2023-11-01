Here’s how the slimmer PS5 looks compared to the current chonky model

If you’ve been wondering how Sony’s upcoming slimmer PlayStation 5 stacks up to the beefy standard model, you’re in luck.

On X (Twitter), user @phantompainss made a since-deleted post sharing side-by-side photos of the existing and new models.

The new model, which has been informally referred to as the ‘PS5 Slim,’ offers a 30 percent volume reduction from its predecessor. It also weighs up to 24 percent less, depending on whether you go with the standard console or the disc-less Digital Edition.

It should be noted, however, that the so-called PS5 Slim isn’t coming to Canada right away. In fact, the only country it’ll be available in when it launches sometime this month is the U.S. Otherwise, Sony has simply said it’s planning for global release “in the coming months.”

The refreshed console is set to replace the previous model once stock is depleted. For context, the new standard PS5 model will cost $499 USD, the same as the current base PS5 console. However, the Digital PS5 will be priced at $449 USD, which is $50 more than the current disc-less model. In Canada, they cost $649 and $519, respectively.

