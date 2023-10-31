Software company Threads is threatening legal action against Meta’s platform of the same name

U.K.-based company Threads Software Limited says it has given Meta 30 days to stop using the name ‘Threads’ for its newest social media platform in the U.K.

The software company said it trademarked Threads, “an intelligent message hub,” in 2012 and has promoted it worldwide since 2014. In a press release, the company says it will take legal action if Meta doesn’t comply.

Meta made the company four offers to purchase the ‘threads.app’ domain name, but the software company said it declined every offer. “It was made clear to Meta’s Instagram that the domain was not for sale.”

That didn’t stop Meta from launching its Twitter-like Threads in July. Threads Software Ltd. says Facebook booted it from the platform at this time.

Dr John Yardley, the managing director of Threads Software Ltd., said taking on Meta wasn’t a decision the company made easily.

“We have invested 10 years in our platform, establishing a recognized brand in the name, Threads. Our business now faces a serious threat from one of the largest technology companies in the world.”

As Engadget reports, the software company wasn’t the only one using ‘Threads’ as a business or product name. American Threads, a Los Angeles-based clothing company, had the @Threads handle on Instagram. The company’s account handle changed to @americanthreads a month later. Meta took over the @Threads handle, the publication reports.

This isn’t a practice reserved for Meta alone. X, formerly known as Twitter, took over the @x handle from a platform user when it rebranded earlier this year.

It’s unclear what action, if any, these account holders took. But Threads Software Ltd. refuses to stay quiet.

“We recognize that this is a classic ‘David and Goliath’ battle with Meta. And whilst they may think they can use whatever name they want, that does not give them the right to use the Threads brand name,” Yardley said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Threads Via: Engadget