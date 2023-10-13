Save on Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of October 13th to October 19th are live now, and the promotion discounts the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels.

The Triangle panels are touch-reactive so that you can control them with your fingers. The panels also have a built-in music visualizer that syncs the lights to the rhythm of any sound.

You can use the Nanoleaf app or voice control to adjust the settings and create scenes. The kit comes with everything you need to install the panels on any flat surface with the included mounting tape or screw mounts.

Learn more about the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit here.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $219.99 (save $60)

Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) 23W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $78.99 (save $30)

eufy eufyCam 3 Wire-Free 4K Ultra HD Outdoor Security Camera with Solar Panel – 2 Pack: $599.99 (save $100)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa – Deep Sea Blue: $79.97 (save $20)

Dogness Smart Cam Pet Treat Dispenser – White: $134.99 (save $95)

Nanoleaf Essentials 1m (3.3 ft.) Smart LED Lightstrip – Extension – White & Colour: $15.99 (save $14)

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN55Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $779.99 (save $220)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $1,999.99 (save $500)

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard – English: $129.99 (save $12)

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming PC – Storm Grey (Intel Core i7-13700F/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 4070/Win 11): $2,199.99 (save $800)

Brother Monochrome Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer (HLL2390DW): $199.99 (save $30)

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF): $999.99 (save $400)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Graphite: $209.99 (save $80)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Quiet Blue (Intel Core i5-1235U /512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $109.99 (save $50)

Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-Free 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera System – 3 Pack – Black: $179.99 (save $180)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $34.99 (save $35)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $529.99 (save $60)

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (7550): $599.99 (save $400)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

ASUS ZenWifi Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Router (XT8) – 2 Pack – White: $299.99 (save $180)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch 256GB Android Tablet with Snapdragon Gen 2 Processor – Graphite: $1,099.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-Q600C 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $449.99 (save $250)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $170)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

