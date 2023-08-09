watchOS 10 Beta 5 reveals NameDrop support for the Apple Watch

One of the most useful features that Apple unveiled in its iOS 17 preview is NameDrop, a new way to share contact information with other iPhone users.

The feature, which is essentially part of AirDrop, allows two iPhone users running iOS 17 to share their contact information with each other by just tapping their iPhones together. It’s a great way to exchange contact details without having to speak out your details, or note down the other’s.

The feature, however, is not limited to just iPhones. It also works on Apple Watches running watchOS 10.

watchOS 10 Beta 5 adds Apple Watch support for NameDrop! pic.twitter.com/Zp0b8CYL0I — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

As found in watchOS 10 Beta 5, according to @aaronp613 from AppleDB, the feature works between an iOS 17 iPhone and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10. You can also use NameDrop to share your contact card from your Apple Watch to another Apple Watch via the Contacts app.

We will learn more about iOS 17, watchOS 10 and NameDrop capabilities at Apple’s upcoming September hardware event.

Source: @aaronp613 Via: MacRumors