Upcoming Instagram update prevents unsolicited pictures from randoms

Instagram is making it harder for people to send unwanted spam direct messages.

After some testing, Instagram now lets users who don’t follow you only send a single message invite before they can start chatting with you, reports The Verge.

Further, users can no longer send unsolicited photos, videos or voice messages, as these messages can only contain text. In the past, Instagram let users send unlimited message requests, which definitely caused problems for some.

Users can only send more messages after you’ve accepted their chat request. While this hasn’t changed, message requests live in your inbox in the ‘requests’ tab.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,” Cindy Southworth, Meta’s head of women’s safety, says in a statement. “That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”

Instagram’s owner Meta started testing this feature to further push safety on the app.

Source: The Verge

Image Credit: The Verge