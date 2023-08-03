Most Ray-Ban Stories owners reportedly don’t use the platform

Meta is looking to launch a second-generation Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, despite no one using the first release. Meta is reportedly struggling to keep people using its Stories with more than 90 percent of consumers ditching the platform, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The publication attributes to internal company documents that around 27,000 of the 300,000 units sold between September 2021 and February 2023 are still being used regularly.

Wall Street Journal says that Meta is looking into “why users stop using their glasses, how to ensure we are encouraging new feature adoption, and ultimately how to keep our users engaged and retained.”

However, even after this Meta is still looking to release a second-generation Ray Ban Stories with better cameras and battery life sometime next year.

I really liked the Ray-Ban Stories and thought they were pretty awesome. In fact, I still use the sunglasses because it looks great. However, I don’t think I’ve charged or utilized the platform in months.

Source: Wall Street Journal, Via: The Verge