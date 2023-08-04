Save on iRobot Roomba i8+ with Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale

Best Buy Canada is offering a ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale for the week of August 3rd to August 10th. Among other devices, the promotion discounts the iRobot Roomba i8+.

The iRobot Roomba i8+ is a Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. The robot vacuum can learn your home layout, clean where and when you want, and even empty itself into a sealed bag that holds up to 60 days of dirt.

You can control it with your voice or the iRobot Home app, and even pair it with the Braava jet m6 robot mop for a complete cleaning solution. It is currently available for $699.99 at Best Buy.

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal – Medium Silver (8550): $699.99 (save $400)

Check out other devices on sale at Best Buy’s Boxing Day in Summer sale below:

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black: $149.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $489.99 (save $110)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $499.99 (save $186)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $999.99 (save $1,000)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $999.99 (save $150)

Hisense 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 11500 BTU (SACC 8000 BTU) – White: $369.99 (save $180)

Gyrocopters Brio 350W Electric Mountain Bike with up to 60km Battery Range – Black: $899.99 (save $500)

Logitech M310 Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $19.99 (save $10)

JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headset – Black: $69.99 (save $50)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – White: $88.99 (save $11)

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter 2m (6.5ft.) Smart LED Lightstrip – Smarter Kit – White & Colour: $59.99 (save $10)

Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Satin Nickel: $299.99 (save $59)

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep – Black: $109.99 (save $60)

Dyson Big Ball Allergy+ Canister Vacuum – Iron/Blue: $474.99 (save $125)

Find all Boxing Day in Summer tech deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: iRobot