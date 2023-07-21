Leaks give us our first look at the OnePlus 12R: Familiar design with a powerful camera setup

OnePlus’s upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 12, is reportedly scheduled to release in China sometime in December, followed by a global release in January 2024.

While there have been no reports regarding a Pro version of the device, just like last year, the company might release a toned-down version of the OnePlus 12 as the OnePlus 12R.

According to reliable leaker @OnLeaks, who recently shared renders and spec information about the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be the affordable variant of the upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship.

OK #FutureSquad… After the #OnePlus12, today I bring you the very first and early look at the #OnePlus12R as well as its complete specs sheet… You're welcome…😏 On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/8BIMtHZNN0 pic.twitter.com/ZORbI2Pl31 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 20, 2023

The leak, as shared through MySmartPrice, suggests that the OnePlus 12R will sport a 32-megapixel telephoto lens, along with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the device will reportedly use a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera.

The device reportedly looks very similar to the OnePlus 11, with the rear cameras and LED flash positioned in a square arrangement.

It will feature a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is Qualcomm’s current-gen chip. For reference, the OnePlus 12 is reported to run on Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The OnePlus 12R’s battery is reported to be 5,500mAh, which is even bigger than the 5,400mAh reported battery size of the OnePlus 12. It will also reportedly support 100W fast charging.

Last year, the OnePlus 11R was exclusive to India. This year, the OnePlus 12R will likely launch in China in January 2024, followed by an Indian launch later. It is unclear if and when the mid-range device will come to Canada.

Image credit: @OnLeaks Via: MySmartPrice

Source: @OnLeaks Via: MySmartPrice