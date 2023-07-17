Assassin’s Creed Jade closed beta launches on mobile in August

A global closed beta for Assassin’s Creed Jade will be held on Android and iOS starting August 3rd.

Developed in partnership between Level Infinite and Ubisoft, Jade (the working title) lets players control a customizable assassin in China during the third century B.C. After your master is betrayed, players will embark on a quest for revenge, only to discover a larger conspiracy that threatens all of China.

Jade also features an open-world setting that includes the historic Great Wall, the city of Xianyang and more. You’ll also be able to fight in real-time combat using a variety of weapons, including swords, spears and axes.

Those interested in taking part in the beta can sign up here. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

However, Jade is one of several Assassin’s Creed games in the works. In October, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a spiritual successor to the series’ very first game, will release on consoles and PC. Other AC games in development include the Feudal Era Japan-set Assassin’s Creed Project Red and the rumoured European Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

And if that’s not enough, you can pick up a special new shirt that lets you truly feel like an Assassin.

Image credit: Ubisoft