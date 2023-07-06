ID@Xbox Demo Fest returns next week, offering over 40 free game demos

The ID@Xbox Demo Fest returns this year from July 11th to 17th, giving Xbox owners the chance to try out one of 40-plus upcoming games.

As in previous years, these aren’t the typical highly polished demos you might find through Xbox’s digital ‘Demo Channel.’ Instead, these will be earlier builds that might be a bit rougher around the edges and made available through the Dashboard. Xbox says to think of these as “show floor demos.”

Part of the goal behind this, though, is to get earlier feedback from fans, so Xbox encourages people to reach out to each game’s respective developer accordingly.

Xbox says the full list of demos will be unveiled on July 11th, but for now, here are some confirmed games:

Demonschool (Necrosoft Games)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn Studio)

Worldless (Noname/Coatsink)

It’s worth noting that Sea of Stars developer Sabotage is based in Quebec City, and we were very impressed with the Chrono Trigger-inspired RPG when we previewed it last year. It’s coming to all platforms, including Game Pass, on August 29th.

The commencement of the ID@Xbox Demo Fest also coincides with the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on July 11th at 10am PT/1pm ET. Hosted by IGN, the event will offer a look at a variety of upcoming Xbox indie games. Those interested in tuning in can do so via IGN‘s various platforms, including its website and Twitch and YouTube channels.

Image credit: Sabotage

Source: Xbox