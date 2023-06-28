Alleged OnePlus V Fold specs leaked in detail

OnePlus is set to launch a foldable later this year, and a leak from @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice indicates the phone’s specs. This handset is dubbed the OnePlus V Fold.

The OnePlus V Fold will reportedly feature a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate will also be on the front.

Soooo #FutureSquad… Last week, I revealed the design of #OnePlus first foldable phone… Today, I'm back with its complete and final specs sheet!…😏 On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/2yVnMO7YoL pic.twitter.com/W0yIlY1Ow8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2023

Further, the handset will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the handset features a 4800mAh battery and 67W charging out of the box.

According to the leak, the triple-camera setup sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, although the optical zoom is unconfirmed. The foldable will offer a circular camera module and feature Hasselblad-tuned shooters.

Selfie-wise, the handset features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the cover screen and another 20-megapixel shooter on the inside. Both selfie shooters will be featured in a hole punch cut-out.

We also expect the OnePlus V Fold to offer Oxygen OS 13.1 based on Android 13, and OnePlus’ iconic alert slider is making an appearance. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With these specs, the OnePlus foldable will compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold.

Rumours indicate the handset will launch later this summer.

Header image credit: Onleaks