Razer’s new Nommo V2 Pro features THX Game Profiles

Razer today unveiled a new PC sound system for gamers. The Razer Nommo V2 Pro is a direct upgrade to the company’s 2018-released Razer Nommo with a focus on performance.

The Razer Nommo V2 Pro features two 3-inch full-range drivers that have been designed and tuned to deliver powerful, high-quality audio. The drivers are also fitted with aluminum phase plugs which the company says serve to minimize sound reflections within the speaker, resulting in natural, crystal-clear acoustics.

The speaker system also supports THX Spatial Audio and Razer’s virtual 7.1 surround sound, resulting in a more realistic and detailed true-to-life soundstage for all forms of entertainment.

The Razer Nommo V2 Pro also comes with THX Game Profiles with specially tuned EQs based on the latest games. At launch, the feature supports six titles, including Genshin Impact, GTA V, Hogwarts Legacy, and more, with many more to come in the future. The Razer Nommo V2 Pro also comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep, punchy bass that you can feel. The subwoofer connects to the speakers via Bluetooth 5.3, so you can place it anywhere in your room without worrying about wires.

Unlike its predecessor, the Nommo V2 Pro doesn’t have a built-in volume knob, and volume controls can be set directly from the PC. Alternatively, the Nommo V2 Pro comes paired with a Razer Wireless Control Pod that can control the volume, EQ, input sources, bass, THX Spatial Audio modes and THX Game Profiles.

The Razer Nommo V2 Pro also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting that syncs with your games and music with an ambient mode. The RGB lights are rear-firing, which means the speaker system shines light on the wall behind them, amplifying the look of your gaming system. For reference, the RGB lights on the 2018 Razer Nommo were bottom-firing.

The Razer Nommo V2 Pro will be available worldwide in June 2023. In Canada, the speaker system would cost $629.99.

Alongside the Nommo V2 Pro, Razer also announced the 2023 Nommo V2, which is almost identical to the Nommo V2 Pro, but wired. It also sports a built-in volume knob and doesn’t ship with the Razer Wireless Control Pod.

The Razer Nommo V2 will be available worldwide in June 2023. In Canada, the speaker system would cost $399.99.

Both speaker systems are compatible with PC, PS5, PS4 (via USB), Mobile Devices and Nintendo Switch (via Bluetooth).

