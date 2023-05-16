What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late May 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of April. This includes FIFA 23, an expansion to Sea of Thieves, The Hoarder’s Hunt, and Canadian indie game Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
These are the games being added to Xbox Game Pass in May 2023, in order of release date:
- FIFA 23 (Available now on PC and Console)
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack (Available now on PC and Console)
- Smite x Vshojo Starter Pack (Available now on Console)
- Sea of Thieves: The Hoarder’s Hunt (Available now on Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Available now on Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Eastern Exorcist (May 18th on PC and Console)
- Ghostlore (May 18th on Console)
- Planet of Lana (May 23 on PC and Console)
- Cassette Beasts (May 25 on Console)
- Massive Chalice (May 25 on Cloud and Console)
- Railway Empire 2 (May 25 on Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (May 30 on PC and Console)
The following are games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass as of May 31st, 2023:
- Europa Universalis (on PC)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (on Cloud, Console, and PC)
- FIFA 21 (on Console and PC)
- Floppy Knights (on Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (on Cloud, Console, and PC)
If you’re interested in any of the games that are leaving Game Pass, it’s worth it to know that Game Pass members get 20 percent off when they purchase a title in the Game Pass library.
Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass added much-anticipated titles like Redfall and Ravenlok to its collection.
An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Source: Xbox