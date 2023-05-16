fbpx
Beats Studio Buds+ are coming this Wednesday

The Studio Buds+ will likely cost $169.99 USD (roughly $230 CAD)

Karandeep Oberoi
May 16, 20233:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Late last month, an Amazon listing gave us an idea about how Apple and Beats’ upcoming Studio Buds+ would look like.

Now, we’re getting word that the Studio Buds+ will be officially announced this week on Wednesday, May 17th, according to Beats’ Twitter page.

The small snippet shows the earbuds and its case in the ‘transparent’ colourway, though we already know via the early Amazon listing that the Studio Buds+ would also be available in ‘Black’ and ‘Ivory’ colourways.

Further, according to the now-removed Amazon listing, the Studio Buds+ would cost $169.99 USD (roughly $230 CAD). The listing also gave some insight about the upcoming buds. The Studio Buds+ will offer a “custom acoustic platform” for rich, immersive sound, have active noise-cancelling (ANC) and transparency modes, 36 hours of listening time and one-touch pairing.

Apart from the new colours, the Studio Buds+ look almost identical to the original Beats Studio Buds.

Source: @beatsbydre Via: MacRumors

