The University of Waterloo says it won’t collaborate with Huawei any longer

The University of Waterloo is ending its partnership with Huawei.

According to the Star, the two organizations had a research-based relationship focused on several interest areas, including cloud computing and 5G communications.

“We will be completely extricated through various legal mechanisms, exit clauses and a variety of processes,” Charmaine Dean, the university’s vice president of research, told the publication. “Within a few months, we will be completely extricated from that relationship.”

Dean further said the university had “concerns” about its partnership for years. The university held meetings with federal agencies, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, before deciding to part ways.

The federal government banned Huawei, along with ZTE, from Canada’s 5G network nearly a year ago. However, as the Star notes, the government tasked post-secondary institutions with deciding if they wanted to continue to work with the company.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Toronto Star