Galaxy Z Flip 5 again tipped to include a 3.4-inch cover screen

The new cover screen would be a big step up from last year's model

John Kanellakos
May 4, 202311:38 AM EDT 0 comments
Holding a Galaxy Z Flip phone

Another leak has detailed Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 5’s larger 3.4-inch cover screen. This time, the leak also noted the screen would sport a resolution of 720 x 748, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe.

The increased display size has been rumoured before, but this is our first time learning of its potential resolution.

For comparison, last year’s Z Flip 4 had a much smaller 1.9-inch cover screen. The added real estate will hopefully make the inclusion of the front display a bit more useful.

Samsung’s competition isn’t remaining still, of course. The upcoming Motorola Razr foldable is expected to arrive with a 3.5-inch external display, slightly besting the Samsung one.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumoured to be unveiled this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Source: Ice Universe Via The Verge 

