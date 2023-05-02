Google Pixel phones might soon warn you of dangerously loud noise

Google appears to be working on a new option for Pixel phones that can detect and warn users of dangerously loud noise in their environment. Code for the feature has been spotted by 9to5Google, and it looks like it’ll bring similar functionality to Apple’s Noise Threshold function on the iPhone.

The option will reportedly be incorporated into Google’s ‘At a Glance’ widget built into the Pixel Launcher, making the information quick and easy to convey to the end user.

Google has been building up its At a Glance widget over time, adding contextual information about package deliveries, timers, flashlight on/off status, and even earthquake alerts. While all of these options can be turned off, the widget itself is permanently embedded within the Pixel Launcher.

The new loud noise warning addition will be a welcome one. Exposure to loud noises, even for a short duration of time, can cause permanent hearing impairment.

Via: 9to5Google