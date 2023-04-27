Bang & Olufsen launches Beosound A5 portable speaker

Bang & Olufsen is back with its latest speaker offering — the portable Beosound A5. The Danish audio company highlights the product’s portability, modularity, and wireless charger inclusion.

As is the case with other B&O products, the device is designed to look and feel premium. It’s made using a mix of materials including aluminum and real oak wood. The design itself is the result of a collaboration with Danish design studio GamFratesi.

Besides the usual claim of high-quality audio, the A5 includes a wireless phone charger up top. B&O also boosts that the speaker is built with longevity in mind. The modularity of components will make it easier to replace individual parts rather than the entire speaker, according to the company.

Other additions include a USB-C power adapter, built-in support for common streaming technologies, and a convenient handle for easy carry.

Of course, none of this comes cheap. The Nordic Weave version will set you back $1,499, while the Dark Oak version costs $1,599.

You can check out the new speaker on B&O’s website.

Image credit: B&O

Source: B&O Via: Engadget