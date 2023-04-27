Chatr flash sale offers one month’s fee in credit

Rogers flanker brand Chatr is offering one month’s fee in credit on select nationwide prepaid service plans.

Plans are available for both 3G data, 4G data and talk-and-text, with all Chatr phone plans including call display, group calling and call forwarding.

The flash sale lasts until May 1st and includes one month’s fee in credit. Eligible 3G talk-and-text plans start at $30/mo and go up to $70/mo for unlimited Canada/US Talk and Data at speeds up to 10 Mbps.

Plans also exist for 4G talk-and-text with an additional $5 price increase per plan, starting at $40/mo and up to $75/mo.

Chatr confirms that a credit equivalent to one month’s plan fee will be applied on the 2nd-anniversary date. To activate their credit, users must reply to a text message following activation. Credit must be redeemed as per the instructions in the text message received following activation, and failing to do so will forfeit the credit.

As usual, Chatr offer up to 2GB of bonus data when activating select plans with automatic payments.

They also state that unused data does not roll over into the next month, with data usage being rounded up to the next full KB. Data overage and data roaming rates apply where applicable.

Full details of Chatr’s latest deals can be found here. Lucky Mobile is also offering one month of free service as part of a new offer.