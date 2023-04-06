Pixel Tablet spotted on Canadian Radio Equipment List and FCC

Google unveiled the Pixel Tablet at its 2022 hardware event, where we learned the tablet will launch at some point in 2023.

Since then, we’ve seen leaks regarding the upcoming device, but we’ve yet to get official word from Google regarding its release date. Now, we’re seeing the device on Canada’s Radio Equipment List and Federal Communications Commission’s website.

The tablet was approved by the Canadian government on April 4th with the model number ‘GTU8P.’ As for the U.S.’s FCC (via 9to5Google), the tablet has the same model number, but it’s described as an Android handheld device that lacks cellular connectivity.

The FCC listing indicates the Pixel Tablet features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ultra-wideband support. An ultra-wideband connection could give the HomePod-like handoff-like functionality similar to how Apple’s iPhone can connect to a HomePod just by being close to it. Ultra-wideband could also be used with the Pixel Tablet’s dock, which turns the tablet into a Nest Hub Max.

It’s still unclear when Google will launch the Pixel Tablet; however, with the Pixel Tablet showing up on Canada’s REL and the FCC, it’s possible we’ll see this device at Google I/O on May 10th, alongside possibly the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold.

Source: 9to5Google