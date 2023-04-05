Facebook Messenger introduces multiplayer games during video calls

Facebook is taking another crack at Messenger-enabled games after announcing a new feature that allows users to play multiplayer games within Messenger video calls.

Because let’s be honest, what’s better than a little friendly smack talk in real-time?

The new gaming feature is available on iOS, Android and the web and does not require any specialized installations. It features 14 titles at launch, including Words With Friends, Mini Golf FRVR and Exploding Kittens. All you need to play is one other person, but some games allow for more players to join in on the fun.

The company is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that these games run as smoothly as possible on Messenger. This includes a custom user interface and leaderboards making classic titles feel unique and exciting.

But how do you play? Simply start a video call on Messenger, tap group mode, tap the “play” button and pick the game of your choice.

Users will be happy to know that Facebook Gaming says more free games are slated to release later this year, although dropping 14 titles at launch isn’t too shabby.

After parent company Meta dismantled the standalone Facebook Gaming App in October 2022, it looks like the company is taking another shot at implementing gaming into some of its more popular apps.

Interested developers can contact Facebook’s Partner Manager for more details on how to add games to the platform.

Image credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook Gaming Via: Engadget