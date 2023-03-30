Roku announces plans to reduce its workforce by six percent

Roku will lay off 200 employees to improve its operating expenses and focus on projects leading to a “higher return on investment.”

The move is part of the company’s restructuring plan and will impact six percent of its workforce, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As The Verge reports, this is Roku’s second round of layoffs in recent months. The company laid off 200 employees in the U.S. in November.

The recent filing doesn’t specify where impacted employees are located. Roku has offices worldwide, including one in Toronto, Ontario, its website shows.

Roku’s layoffs follow the steps of several other tech companies, including Amazon, Disney, and Microsoft.

Image credit: Roku

Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Via: The Verge