Microsoft to lay off thousands Wednesday: report

Microsoft is reportedly getting ready to shave down its workforce.

According to Sky News, the tech giant will cut five percent of its workforce. The publication notes the company has 220,000 employees, and cuts would impact roughly 11,000 jobs.

As of May 2022, the company had roughly 5,000 full-time employees in Canada. It’s unclear if the layoffs will impact these employees. Back in May, the company opened its new headquarters in Canada and expanded its operations in the country.

Several tech companies have been forced to cut employees recently due to economic changes that saw mass hirings during the pandemic.

Source: Sky News