8BitDo launches firmware, enabling many controllers to work iPhone, iPad, and more

8BitDo has released a new firmware update, opening up the compatibility of its wireless controllers on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and even Mac. Now, players can use a number of 8BitDo controllers for gaming natively or via the cloud.

According to the company, the most recent firmware update adds support for six wireless controllers. These include the following:

8BitDo SN30 Pro

8BitDo SN30 Pro for Android

8BitDoSN30 Pro+,

8BitDo Pro 2

8BitDoUltimate 2.4G

8BitDo Lite SE

If you’re an Apple user and are looking to use an 8BitDo controller, all you need to do is ensure you’re running the latest firmware. To do so, ensure you’ve installed the 8BitDo firmware updater on a Mac or PC. This tool will help identify which controller is running the appropriate firmware.

After installing the latest firmware, you can connect the aforementioned controller to an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. This can be a great option when playing a mobile title. Additionally, those running a game via Xbox Cloud Gaming may want to opt for a controller over touch controls. 8BitDo’s hardware can be a great alternative to other Bluetooth controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller and DualSense.

On top of additional support, 8BitDo users can also use the company’s app to better customize their experience. Whether on iOS, Android, or PC, players can use the app to remap controls, set custom profiles, and more.

Image credit:

Source: Polygon