Here are the Pixel Fold, 8 series and iPhone 15 leaks from this week

Over this past week, we learned a lot of information about several upcoming smartphones. With the rumour mill churning this fast, we decided it was time to bring back MobileSyrup’s smartphone leak roundup.

Let’s get into it:

Google

This week we’re starting with Google’s Pixel Fold, which could arrive in mid-June after Google I/O. The device will reportedly launch alongside the Pixel 7a, offer 256GB of storage, and come in ‘Haze Midtone,’ ‘Porcelain,’ and ‘Sky ‘ colours.

You can learn more about this leak here.

Unofficial renders of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced, showing off a design that’s strikingly similar to the Pixel 7 Pro and 6 Pro. It looks like the device will feature a new sensor, which could be for depth or macro pictures.

Further, the handset will reportedly sport a 6.52-inch screen, a bit smaller than what’s available on the Pixel 7 Pro.

You can learn more here.

Renders of the Pixel 8 have surfaced, showing off the upcoming smartphone’s design. The handset is rumoured to launch with a 6.2-inch display and sport thinner bezels and more rounded corners compared to its predecessor.

Otherwise, the design is pretty similar to the Pixel 7.

You can learn more here.

Last weekend, Zing News published a Pixel 7a hands-on showing off pictures of the upcoming mid-range. The phone features 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, 5W wireless charging, two 12-megapixel shooters and a 90Hz refresh rate.

You can learn more here.

Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly break the record for the smallest bezels currently held by Xiaomi’s 13 thanks to its 1.55mm bezels.

You can learn more here.