Ring reveals updated Battery Video Doorbell Plus offering head-to-toe view of visitors

It’s been a few years since Amazon released a new version of its battery-powered Video Doorbell, and right on queue, an updated version of the device, called the Battery Video Doorbell Plus, has arrived.

Essentially a newer version of the entry-level Video Doorbell (2nd-Gen), the latest doorbell can record 1536p video at a 150 x 150-degree viewing angle, allowing it to offer a complete head-to-toe view of visitors.

Ring also says that the Doorbell Plus’ battery life lasts three times longer than the 1st-Gen version, which, if you’re like me and still own the first-gen battery-powered doorbell, is a very good thing (the battery life is pretty bad and sometimes comes in at less than a few weeks with motion alerts off). Other features like colour night vision, live view, two-way talk and motion detection are back too. Further, just like previous versions of Amazon’s battery-powered smart Doorbell, the cell that powers it is removable and rechargeable.

According to a listing on Amazon’s website, the Ring Video Doorbell plus will launch in Canada on April 5th for $234.

Though I’ve moved most of my smart home devices over to Google’s Home app, I’m still stuck in Ring’s ecosystem because its battery-powered smart doorbell is one of the best out there (I also still use Ring’s water sensor for leaks in a few areas of my home). As much as I’d like to switch to Google’s Nest Doorbell, it suffers from severe battery drain issues as soon as the temperature drops below zero.

Given I’m using an old Ring Video Doorbell that’s suffering from camera issues, I’m strongly considering picking up the Video Doorbell Plus next month.

Image credit: Amazon