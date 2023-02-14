BeReal adding Spotify integration, enabling users to share favourite songs

French social media app BeReal is said to be developing its own Spotify integrations. The platform has been steadily gaining more attention, attracting a larger audience. It appears as though users will soon be able to share their favourite songs with followers.

For the uninitiated, BeReal enables users to capture and share a photo every day at a different time. It’s designed to encourage users to share authentic moments with friends and followers, given the small window of opportunity. Now, it’s been discovered that users will be able to add music via Spotify alongside sharing a selfie or a photo.

Developer and app analyst Alessandro Paluzzi discovered this work-in-progress. As it’s been shared, BeReal’s music integration allows users to share a song from Spotify with their followers when posting their picture within the allotted window. It’s believed that the feature will launch for both iOS and Android.

#BeReal is working on a new feature: 🎵 Music 👀 ℹ️ Share with your friends what you're currently listening to when you post your BeReal. pic.twitter.com/qsk3fgtq2l — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 13, 2023

On top of music, users can share podcasts when creating content for the platform. BeReal is said to be able to automatically detect when a song or podcast is being listened to. A link to navigate to the content within Spotify is also shared. The app also displays a message reading, “Listen to music or podcasts when you take your BeReal to share it with your friends.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when BeReal’s integration of Spotify will be available to all users.

Hive intended to integrate Spotify into its core social platform. Harkening back to the days of MySpace, an option to link their Spotify account to Hive was once active. However, since shutting down its servers as a result of a security issue, this no longer seems possible.

Header image credit: BeReal

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi via 9to5Mac