Here’s how to rewatch the Rihanna concert (aka Super Bowl halftime show) again

Watching the Super Bowl halftime show is a time-honoured tradition for many.

But it doesn’t have to be exclusive to the game. There are many ways for people to rewatch a halftime show. And with Rihanna’s performance this year, you definitely want to jump on the bandwagon.

Canadians can relive the performance a number of ways. One of the easiest is to watch it on the NFL’s YouTube channel (linked here).

Apple Music users can also access the performance on the platform, which you can access here. This is a given as Apple Music sponsored the halftime show.

Since you do need to subscribe to access this option, non Apple Music users would find it best to head to the NFL’s YouTube page.

While you’re there, you might want to checkout the league’s Super Bowl commercial.

Image credit: NFL/YouTube/ screenshot