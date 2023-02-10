Windows 11 will soon let you control RGB accessories natively

Your Windows 11 PC might soon be able to control RGB PC accessories natively.

As shared by Albacore (@thebookisclosed), via The Verge on Twitter, in the latest public test build of the operating system, Albacore has found a new setting for “device lighting.”

“New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps?” wrote Albacore.

New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? 🎮 The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all 🥳https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023

The screenshots shared reveal that users would be able to control basic RGB settings, including brightness, lighting effect, effect speed and colour. There is also a toggle to “Match my Windows accent colour.”

The update could allow Windows 11 users to avoid software like Razer’s Synapse app, Logitech G Hub or the SteelSeries GG app, in case they only control basic lighting features for the RGB lights.

As pointed out by The Verge, Microsoft hasn’t officially announced the existence of the feature, or the fact that it is working on it. However, the company is working on several experimental features, many of which are expected to appear in Windows 11 later in 2023.

Microsoft is also reportedly looking to add the ability to capture screen recordings to the Snipping Tool. Read more about it here.

Source: @thebookisclosed via The Verge