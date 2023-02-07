Nintendo Switch surpasses the PS4 in all-time sales

The Nintendo Switch has finally outsold Sony’s PlayStation 4, the Kyoto, Japan-based company revealed during its latest earnings report.

Sony has reportedly sold 117.2 million units of the PlayStation 4 since its launch in 2013. During Q4 2022, Nintendo sold 8.2 million Switch units, taking its total sale count to 122.55 million units, roughly 5.35 million units more than the PlayStation 4.

This makes the Nintendo Switch the third best-selling gaming system of all time, behind only the PlayStation 2 (over 155 million units) and the Nintendo DS (over 154.02 million units).

Apart from the console sales, Nintendo also shared sales numbers for its first-party Switch titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 52 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 41.59 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 30.44 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 29 million Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield: 25.68 million Super Mario Odyssey: 25.12 million Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet: 20.61 million Super Mario Party: 18.79 million Ring Fit Adventure: 15.22 million Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!: 15.07 million

The company also reiterated a timeline for some upcoming releases:

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe: February 24th

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon: March 17th

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: May 12th

Pikmin 4: Sometime in 2o23

In related news, Nintendo recently revealed that the Switch is Canada’s best-selling console for the fifth-year in a row. Read more about it here.

Source: Nintendo