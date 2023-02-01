Samsung takes on Apple’s MacBook with new Galaxy Book 3 series

Alongside its new smartphones, Samsung also showed off new laptops at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, California.

The new laptops include the Galaxy Book 3 Pro in 14- and 16-inch sizes, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Book 3 Ultra. The Book 3 Pro are traditional clamshell-style laptops, while the Book 3 Pro 360 sports a 16-inch touchscreen and a 2-in-1 convertible form factor. The Book 3 Ultra is an all-new addition to the lineup offering top-of-the-line specs.

All Book 3 laptops sport 13th Gen Intel processors, with the Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 sporting Core i5 or i7 chips, up to 32GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and more. Meanwhile, the Book 3 Ultra sports either a Core i7 or Core i9 chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage and a larger battery.

All three laptops offer 3K (2880 x 1800 pixel resolution) AMOLED displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness (HDR) and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Book 3 Pro 360 display measures in at 16-inches, while the regular Pro can have 14- or 16-inch options. The laptops also offer two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a microSD card slot. Both laptops sport 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1, while the Pro 360 ships with an S Pen in-box.

Samsung also highlighted its universal charger that works with all Galaxy devices, though it’s worth noting the charger is just a USB-C charger.

Moreover, Samsung heavily pushed its cross-platform connectivity features, like Samsung Multi Control for controlling your Galaxy phones or tablets with the Book 3’s keyboard and trackpad, as well as easy copy/paste or drag-and-drop between Galaxy devices. These join existing features like Phone Link for easy hot-spotting and more with Windows laptops.

The laptops run Windows 11 and come in ‘Graphite’ (all three) or ‘Beige’ (just the Book 3 Pro and Pro 360). Stay tuned for more details about the Book 3 series’ Canadian availability and pricing.

