Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2023

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in February 2023.

You can view the full list of content below:

February 1

John Lewis: Good Trouble (1×90, Documentary, directed by Dawn Porter, USA)

Sherman’s Showcase Season 2 (1×60 & 6×30, Mockumentary, RadicalMedia, USA)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces (1×120, Documentary, directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, USA)

First Day Season 2 (4×24, Tween, Epic Films and KOJO Studios, Australia)

Gisele’s Mashup Adventures (20×3, Preschool, Headspinner Productions, Canada)

February 2

Right To Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (2×120, Documentary, directed by Mario Diaz and Jessica Sherif, USA) Exclusive Canadian premiere

February 3

Moonlight (1×111, Drama, directed by Barry Jenkins, USA)

Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan Season 3 (3×60, Lifestyle, Rumpus Media, UK) Exclusive Canadian premiere

February 5

Dear Jackie

February 6

Blind Ambition (1×90, Documentary, directed by Robert Coe and Warwick Ross, Australia) Exclusive Canadian premiere

Grand Designs UK Season 20a (8×60, Lifestyle, Boundless Productions, UK)

Mittens & Pants (39×7, Preschool, Windy Isle Entertainment, Canada)

February 7

Willie (1×72, Documentary, directed by Laurence Mathieu-Leger, Canada)

February 10

Ghosts Season 4 (7×30, Comedy, Monumental Television/Them There, UK) Exclusive Canadian premiere

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (1×90, Drama, directed by Joe Talbot, USA)

February 15

The Fall Seasons 1-3 (16×60 & 1×90, Drama, Artists Studio, UK/Ireland)

February 16

Canada’s Ultimate Challenge

February 17

Thin Blue Line Season 2 (8×60, Drama, Anagram, Sweden) Exclusive Canadian premiere

Night Of The Kings (1×93, Drama, directed by Philippe Lacôte, Canada/France/Côte D’Ivoire)

The Art Of Rebirth (1×68, Documentary, directed by Vincent Lefebvre, Ukraine) Exclusive Canadian premiere

Borsch: The Secret Ingredient (1×60, Documentary, directed by Dmytro Kochnev, Ukraine) Exclusive Canadian premiere

Fragile Memory (1×85, Documentary, directed by Igor Ivanko, Ukraine/Slovakia) Exclusive Canadian premiere

The Guide (1×90, Drama, directed by Oles Sanin, Ukraine)

A House Made Of Splinters (1×90, Documentary, directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont, Denmark/Sweden/Finland/Ukraine)

A President, Europe And War (1×90, Documentary, directed by Laurence Thomas-Dutour, France) Exclusive Canadian premiere

Pulse (1×90, Sports Drama, directed by Sergii Chebotarenko, Ukraine)

Stop-Zemlia (1×122, Drama, directed by Kateryna Gornostai, Ukraine)

There Will Be People (12×52, Period Drama, FILM.UA/STB, Ukraine)

U311 Cherkasy (1×102, Drama, directed by Tymur Yashchenko, Ukraine)

Theodosia (26×22, Tween, Cottonwood Media and ZDF, France/Germany)

February 19

Charles: The New King

February 22

La Bataille Pour L’ame Du Quebec (THE BATTLE FOR QUEBEC’S SOUL) (1×60, directed by Francine Pelletier, Canada)

February 24

Push

February 26

Best In Miniature

February 27

Plan B

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Check out what came to the streaming service in January 2023 here.

Image credit: CBC Gem