Here are some of Best Buy’s upcoming Boxing Day deals

Best Buy Canada has leaked some of its upcoming Boxing Day sales that go live on Saturday, December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET, with promotions on Dyson, HP, Samsung, Acer and other brands included.

Check out some of the deals below:

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU690TFXZC) — 2022: $649.99 (save $100)

HP Gaming PC – Mica Silver (Intel Core i5-12400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,199.99 (save $500)

Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI) : $119.99 (save $30)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $449.99 (save $200)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron: $699.99 (save $50)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC — Dark: $299.99 (save $93)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE): $359.99 (save $170)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

Nautilus T618 Folding Treadmill: $998.99 (save $1,001)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD Athlon-3050U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $369.99 (save $130)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $949.99 (save $200)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online on Saturday, December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

Check out all of Best Buy’s Boxing Week deals here.