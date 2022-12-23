Samsung to sell Poké Ball Galaxy Buds case on December 26th

Samsung is bringing a new collection of Pokémon accessories to North America, including the hotly anticipated Poké Ball Galaxy Buds case.

There’s also Galaxy Watch strap and a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case alongside the Poké Ball case. The Galaxy Buds case is the most intriguing, and it should be noted that it’s a case for your existing Galaxy Buds charging case, so makes the wireless earbuds less pocket friendly.

To remedy this, a pretty cool matte black lanyard comes with the enclosure. There are still cutouts for the charging port, so once you slot them into the Poké Ball, you’ll never really need to take them out. The case only fits newer Galaxy Buds, including the Galaxy Buds Live, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro.

I’ll note that the inside of the Poké Ball matches the black Galaxy Buds Pro, so other brightly coloured earbuds might look a little strange when open. The case is set to go on sale in the U.S. on December 26th for $39.99 USD (roughly $54.35 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more specific Canadian pricing and release info.

The watch strap works with Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 in both sizes, according to The Verge. It also retails for $39.99 USD (roughly $54.35 CAD).

The Z Flip 4 case is the same as the existing Galaxy Z Flip cases with the ring attachment. This costs $49.99 USD (roughly $67.94 CAD). However, Samsung usually sells these cases for $60 in Canada.

Image credit: Samsung

Via: The Verge